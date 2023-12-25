Michael Achimugu, a former aide of Atiku Abubakar, has bagged an offer in President Bola Tinubu's government

According to reports, Achimugu was appointed by Tinubu as an aide to aviation minister Festus Keyamo

Achimugu got many taking in the nation's polity during the run-up to the 2023 election for accusing his former boss, Atiku, of corruption

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Michael Achimugu, a former aide of the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

After reportedly working against his boss, Atiku’s former aide bagged a top job in Tinubu's cabinet. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's former aide gets a new job in Tinubu's cabinet

Achimugu, who accused Atiku of corruption during the elections, has been named as the director of public affairs and consumer protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Premium Times reported.

Prior to the 2023 general elections, Achimugu accused his former boss, Atiku, of corruption and gross financial impropriety during his tenure as Vice President.

He claimed Atiku used “special purpose vehicles” for financial fraud and urged Nigerians not to vote for him and this became a major controversy during the campaign period, BusinessDay reported.

Legit.ng understands that Meanwhile Achimugu assumed office on Friday, December 22, barely a week after Tinubu approved the removal of all the directors of agencies in the aviation ministry.

Achimugu made the list of the newly appointed directors of the NCAA, amid insinuations that he was compensated for going against his former principal, Atiku, during the last election.

