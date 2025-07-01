A Nigerian lady said she had a course mate who used to copy assignments from her but is now doing well

According to her, the man is now the owner of four cars despite the fact that he was not consistent in classes

Chisom Agbafor, who said she graduated with good grades, noted that the man in question was a spare parts seller while in school

A Nigerian lady shared the story of her course mate who is doing well in life despite not doing so well in school.

The lady shared the story on X, noting that her course mate has overcome challenges despite his inconsistency while in school.

Chisom Agbafor said her course mate, a spare parts dealer, who used to copy her assignments is now successful. Photo credit: X/Chisom Agbafor.

According to Chisom Agbasor, the man in question used to skip classes when they were in school.

She said the man used to copy assignments from her, but now, he is the owner of four cars.

Chisom said:

"I graduated with good grades. But the guy who used to copy my assignments and skip lectures to sell spare parts just got his fourth car."

Chisom Agbafor said her coursemate who used to skip classes is now owner of four cars. Photo credit: X/Chisom Agbafor.

Reactions to Chisom Agbafor's story

@lilyjoelily said:

"That’s the sad part about reality and it’s not by good grades."

@stmajoraa said:

"Back in school , I will look at my lecturers and none of them looked closer to what I would want to become in life. That was when i knew i must do things differently. So while some were buried in textbooks, chasing GPAs and cramming for exams, some of us stayed out there mastering human relationships, learning how money moves, and building trust in places that actually pay. School gave us theories. The streets gave us strategy. You can’t beat someone who was learning people while you were busy chasing good grades. Different curriculum. Different outcome."

@Updated_CEO said:

"A-level students will eventually works for C level students. They already fixed their mind that the school won’t work for them so they channel the energy into streets."

@OghenekomeEvans said:

"Welcome to reality, not the classroom. School rewards memorization life rewards execution. While you were chasing grades, he was chasing money. You studied success… he built it. Wake up. The game changed did you?"

@HDLifeCommunity said:

"You got only the certificate but he also acquired sabificate to his own certificate. That's what he knows that you don't. We can see your cars also coming soon, but until then improve yourself and add more sabificate to your educational knowledge. PS: Sabificate is the proof for self-acquiring skills, knowledge and profitable information that elevates more than the school certificate."

@blackboytopher said:

"Education is good and critical, doesn’t necessarily mean Uni education…You can be educated in other aspects of life.. Especially in fields that requires more of skills and technical experience."

