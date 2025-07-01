Rakesh Gobarbhai Diyora, a second-year medical student, was killed in the Air India plane crash that occurred on June 12 after takeoff from Ahmedabad

The crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, headed for Gatwick Airport in London, tragically claimed the lives of Rakesh and 241 other passengers, with only one survivor

In response to this tragedy, Rakesh’s family got a support fund of N179m and shared what they planned to do with the money

The family of a medical student, Rakesh Gobarbhai Diyora, who was killed in an Air India plane crash, received support from a philanthropist.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The family of a medical student, Rakesh Gobarbhai Diyora, who was killed in a plane crash, got support of N179m. Photo: Indian Express, Getty Images/Sam Panthaky

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, Rakesh, a student at BJ Medical College, was among the on-ground casualties of the Air India plane crash.

Family of medical student gets N17m support

Rakesh, who belonged to a family of farmers, was a second-year MBBS student at the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

They received a 10 million rupee (N179 million) donation from a Dubai-based healthcare entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil.

The family plans to build a children’s park in Sosiya village in Rakesh’s memory. Rakesh, who aspired to become a pediatric heart surgeon, was fond of children, according to his family members.

Rakesh’s eldest brother, Vipul, said:

“He was the first from our community to make it to a medical college. He loved children and wanted to become a pediatric heart surgeon. This financial support means a lot to our family but we want to make a children’s park near our farm in Bhavnagar in his memory.”

The financial aid was formally handed over to Diyora’s kin along with other families on Tuesday, June 24.

The student was very bright since early childhood and wanted to become a doctor so that he could work for children, said Vipul, 33, who himself is a farmer.

A family who lost their son in the Air India plane crash gets support. Sam Panthaky

Rakesh, the youngest among seven siblings — five sisters and two brothers — completed his primary education from the village government primary school.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

