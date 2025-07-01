A Nigerian youth residing in Canada has recounted how he attended a church predominantly attended by White people for seven months

A Nigerian man in the diaspora, Godwin Chibueze, has disclosed that he was a member of a church in Canada run by White people.

Godwin, who attended the church for seven months, said he joined their choir.

Why he quit after 7 months

In a TikTok post, Godwin said he was job-hunting at the time and had thought the White people would help him get a job since he attended their church.

However, that was not the case, and this made the young man quit after seven months of worshipping with them. He wrote:

"I remember when I dey go White people church thinking they will help me and get job in this Canada.

"I even join choir.

"7 months I n see work.

"Na run I run comot from the church.

"Wetin we never do for this work."

Godwin's post blew up on TikTok, triggering mixed reactions from netizens. Some laughed at him, while others shared their experiences.

View his post below:

Man's confession stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Engelbarth said:

"So yiu think say, that place be like RCCG for Mowe."

Mopelolavintage 🇨🇦 said:

"They got me mine tho! A good one at that."

Sylvia's Empire said:

"Hahahahahah you are not the only one on this que."queue

feranmi_alone said:

"This guy I swear e be like say we Dey face the same thing for this way."

amkidink said:

"I've thought about joining Scientology church in USA so that they file me green card lol."

Mhiz Tess 🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"I swear. I did this too o. chaii person don see shege for this Canada."

xonito32 said:

"Na u no see … Oyibo help person pay fees of 15k cox na he church member 😁. Pray harder."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady abroad had displayed the gifts she received from a church in Canada.

Lady stops attending Nigerian churches in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady abroad who stopped attending Nigerian churches in Canada had given reasons for her decision.

The lady, a photographer, took to TikTok to give a review of Nigerian churches in Canada and compared them to a White church she attends there. The first thing she loves about her White church is its teachings, which she considers relatable and well-explained with real-life examples.

While noting that she loves the vibrant and energetic praise and worship that are common in Nigerian churches, she said she loves the calm way her White church conducts theirs.

