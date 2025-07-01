A Nigerian female captain has shared a video about the amount needed to become a professional pilot in Nigeria

In the trending clip, she gave a breakdown of the fees needed to be paid by the prospective pilot in an aviation school

Social media users who came across her viral post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

The cost of becoming a professional pilot in Nigeria was recently shared by a female captain in a viral video on social media.

According to her breakdown, the financial investment required to pursue a career in aviation is quite huge.

Female pilot says it costs about N30 million to pursue career in aviation. Photo credit: @captaintk/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female captain mentions amount to pursue career

The lady, known as @captaintk on TikTok, shared a detailed estimate of the costs involved in becoming a pilot.

She broke down the costs into various parts, including aviation school fees in Nigeria and abroad, license exams and certifications, type rating, and ongoing expenses.

Captain TK noted that the costs can vary widely depending on the school, training hours, and location.

In her words:

"It costs about N30 million to be a pilot in Nigeria. How much does it really cost to become a pilot in Nigeria? Quick Breakdown (2025 estimate): Flight school in Nigeria: ₦25M–₦35M (depending on the school and training hours). Flight school abroad (e.g. South Africa, US): ₦30M–₦60M+ License exams & certifications: ₦1M–₦2M. Type rating (required to fly specific aircraft): ₦10M–₦20M locally, ₦25M–₦40M abroad. Simulator hours, uniforms, medicals, license renewals: Ongoing costs. Becoming a pilot is a real investment and nobody tells you the full story. That’s why I am doing it."

Female captain mentions 'total amount' it costs to become professional pilot in Nigeria. Photo credit: @captaintk/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A quick look at the website of one of the Aviation schools in Nigeria, the Nigerian college of Aviation Technology, Zaria, showed that they chare approximately N13 million for only the standard pilot course, excluding other fees to be paid.

For a private pilot license, a total fee of about N6.5 million would be paid by the prospective pilot or student, excluding accommodation and feeding.

Some of the courses listed on the website include Standard Pilot Course, Private Pilot Licence Course, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot Licence Course, Multi Engine Rating, Night Eating, and lots more.

Reactions as pilot speaks on aviation fees

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to her video.

@Paulo said:

"Na mumu I be to use 30m learn job way no pay 2m a month nd risk unless I just love flying money no dey the level."

@berryoflagos24 said:

"I get one question Shey na all the seat dey full shey na 500 people Dey go uk everyday if na yes why we never reduce."

@Notification reacted:

"Recently finished up my training in US and everything cost around 70k-100k so yeah right now’s not the best time to study in US just go to SA or get it done in Nigeria."

@KuzyTv commented:

"30m cheap nah. I work in a flight school in the UK, their price is very expensive, if u want to be a private pilot the training is just for 3 months and the fee is £40,000. Then for commercial pilot the price is £140,000 for just 3 months training."

@Null Safety added:

"If AI can drive cars, AI can drive airplanes, the train in qatar airport has no driver, the trains in dubai has no driver. Becoming a pilot in this day and age is waste of future money."

Watch the video here:

Female pilot skillfully lands plane at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female pilot caught the attention of netizens after sharing an interesting video of the moment she safely landed a plane.

The video showed her smooth and controlled landing of the aircraft as the plane touched down gently on the runway without jolts or bounces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng