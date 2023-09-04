A picture was used to represent Peter Obi's alleged visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the state house, Abuja

Obi is a prominent opposition figure, while President Tinubu is a founding member and key chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

But a fact-check has uncovered that the photo is not original as such a meeting never occurred between the duo

Aso Villa, Abuja - In August, a blog, The Pickers NG, posted on the social networking site, Facebook, that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the state house, Abuja.

Obi is presently challenging the victory of President Tinubu in court.

The image of Peter Obi’s visit to Tinubu at Aso Rock is doctored. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Claim Obi visited Tinubu false

The picture, which was sighted by Legit.ng, showed Obi shaking hands with President Tinubu and in a stooped posture. Its accompanying caption reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Obi visits, Tinubu welcomes. Obi in Aso Rock villa.”

The photo used to represent Obi's visit to Tinubu. Photo credit: The Pickers NG

Source: Facebook

A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, scrutinised the claim. Following its scrutiny, the website noted that the post has garnered over 160 likes and 230+ comments.

Dubawa said it did a Google reverse image check on the picture and found a similar picture had been taken of President Tinubu with businessman billionaire, Aliko Dangote. The meeting happened in April.

Also, a trademark name appeared on the doctored version of the original picture, which the fact-checking platform said is usually the practice of digital creators to market themselves.

Furthermore, no credible newspaper reported that Obi visited the Aso Villa

Therefore, Dubawa ruled that the image used to represent the post had been doctored.

Electoral dispute: Tribunal picks judgement date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the petitions filed by Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) presidential candidate against the electoral victory of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Obi vs Tinubu: Pastor shares prophecy

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission on Monday, September 4, said the alleged stolen mandate of Obi will soon be retrieved.

Okwuwe released this prophecy recently in a message via his official YouTube page, titled 'Prophecy: God is sending a Cyrus That Will Ensure The Stolen Mandate Is Given Back To Obi'.

Source: Legit.ng