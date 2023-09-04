Peter Obi’s Visited President Tinubu at Aso Rock? Fact Emerges
- A picture was used to represent Peter Obi's alleged visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the state house, Abuja
- Obi is a prominent opposition figure, while President Tinubu is a founding member and key chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
- But a fact-check has uncovered that the photo is not original as such a meeting never occurred between the duo
Aso Villa, Abuja - In August, a blog, The Pickers NG, posted on the social networking site, Facebook, that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the state house, Abuja.
Obi is presently challenging the victory of President Tinubu in court.
Claim Obi visited Tinubu false
The picture, which was sighted by Legit.ng, showed Obi shaking hands with President Tinubu and in a stooped posture. Its accompanying caption reads:
“Obi visits, Tinubu welcomes. Obi in Aso Rock villa.”
A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, scrutinised the claim. Following its scrutiny, the website noted that the post has garnered over 160 likes and 230+ comments.
Dubawa said it did a Google reverse image check on the picture and found a similar picture had been taken of President Tinubu with businessman billionaire, Aliko Dangote. The meeting happened in April.
Also, a trademark name appeared on the doctored version of the original picture, which the fact-checking platform said is usually the practice of digital creators to market themselves.
Furthermore, no credible newspaper reported that Obi visited the Aso Villa
Therefore, Dubawa ruled that the image used to represent the post had been doctored.
Source: Legit.ng