Niger state, Minna - Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger state has declared seven days’ public holiday for the Christmas and New Year celebration.

Bago said the holiday will commence from Friday the 22nd of December 2023, to Monday the 1st of January, 2024, The Nation reported.

He stated this during the end-of-the-year cutting of the cake held at the Government House, Minna.

The governor added that foodstuff will be distributed to the less privileged to enable them to get something to celebrate the yuletide.

Cross River extends Christmas holiday, declares 14-day break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Governor of Cross River state, Bassey Otu, approved an extended Christmas and New Year holiday for civil servants in the state

The governor, in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 19, by his chief press secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Ogbeche, approved Wednesday, December 20th to Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024, as holidays, except for those on essential duties.

Otu urged the civil servants to use the opportunity to spend quality time with their families, while also being actively involved in the Calabar Carnival activities.

NRC announces free train ride for Nigerians for Christmas, New Year holidays

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC ) declared a free train ride from Thursday, December 21 on all its passenger services.

The NRC in a statement said following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive, it would commence free train service for its entire passengers’ services from Thursday, December 21, 2023 to Thursday, January 4, 2024, both Christmas and New Year inclusive.

Tinubu announces palliatives for Christmas, New Year travellers

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu announced a 50 per cent slash for inter-state travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Wednesday, December 20.

According to the presidency, the federal government has said that train travellers will pay nothing during the period.

