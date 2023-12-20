President Bola Tinubu has announced a 50 per cent cut in transportation fares for inter-state travelers during the Christmas and Yuletide period

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced a 50 per cent slash for inter-state travelers during the Christmas and New Year period.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Wednesday, December 20.

According to the presidency, the federal government has said that train travelers will pay nothing during the period.

The statement added that the cut in transportation will begin on Thursday, December 21 and end on January 4.

The tweet reads:

"President Tinubu says the Federal Government will bear 50% of the transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year. Train rides will be absolutely free. The policy takes effect from 21 December and ends 4 January 2024."

The development is coming at a time many Nigerians are complaining about the post of living in the country as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

President Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on the day of his inauguration, a moved that has increased the cost of living across country, including transportation.

Since the removal of the subsidy, the president has announced different palliatives to cushion the effect of the lives of Nigerians.

The new government has also been able to stop the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates from embarking on an industrial action.

