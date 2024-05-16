A Nigerian lady shared a viral voice note she received from her sibling following her matchmaking efforts with a young lady

In the recording, the angry man detailed the numerous demands the woman made during their outing, exploiting the situation

Ultimately, he expressed his exasperation with the relationship and attributed his frustration to his parents

A Nigerian lady shared a voice note she received from her brother after she had set him up on a date with a woman.

In the video, the man was quite upset and talked about how the woman had asked for a lot during their date, taking advantage of him.

Nigerian man angry over demands from lady.

Source: TikTok

In the end, he was really fed up with how things were going between them.

He blamed his frustration on his parents because they were the ones who wanted him to start a serious relationship that could lead to marriage, as shown by @preciousfrancis_.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emma_Nuella said:

“I was feeling the Bridgerton voice at the beginning.”

Naomi wrote:

“He's so pained. Don't give him Tiffany again.”

BB-LONDON:

“That beginning was everything to meet then the switch "wrong".”

Demmy_ad:

“And this vn is on 1X speed o.”

Preciousc5:

“2min voice note complaining about Tiffani, who get that strength to receive blame.”

Fabs_unusual:

“WRONGGGG!!!”

Jubaby:

“Na you go link up with Lagos babe weytin do Ekpoma babe.”

Briseida:

“Wrong, because na small thing dey make person vex.”

Preciousc:

“Just Peace. Her name suppose obiagaerie.”

