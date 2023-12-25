Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his new wife, Rosy Meurer, marked their fourth wedding anniversary

Rosy, in a romantic post, appreciated Churchill for all he has done for both of them, highlighting the strength that has carried them through challenges

She further expressed that Churchill was not only the father of her children but also her hidden strength

Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Olakunle Churchill, and his new wife, Rosy Meurer, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on the eve of Christmas 2023

The actress revealed that their wedding anniversary was meant to be on Saturday, December 23rd, but they decided to have a belated celebration for it. In her post, she reflected on how they have weathered the storm together.

Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer mark 4th wedding anniversary Credit: @rosymeure

Rosy revealed that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Churchill, highlighting that he was her greatest friend, the father of her children, and her hidden strength.

Moving on, she expressed her gratitude to her man for brightening her life while also expressing her love and excitement for their future together.

She wrote:

"Dear husband, I can’t find the perfect words to say to you on our wedding anniversary, but let me just start by saying you are my best friend, the father of our children, and my hidden strength. We’ve had our ups and downs; we’ve stood the test of time, but at the end of every day, it’s you I want to hold. I want you to know how much I enjoy annoying you and how excited I am to keep doing it in the future.

"Thank you for making life so beautiful. Today we celebrate the best decision we ever made. Happy 4th anniversary to the man I want beside me for the rest of forever. Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together. Here’s to you, here’s to us, and here’s to many more happy years together. When I tell you I love you, I am not saying it out of habit; I am reminding you that you are my life."

See her post below

Netizens react to her post below

dainy_hatman:

"Are you sure !! anyway happy beatings-nniversary baby girl.. gistlover students rep here."

baby_fave6:

"nah only you come post anniversary post nd y no comment from him, please watch the plea dont die like Regina oo."

aliceatam1:

"So who is LISA?I no be bad belle oooo,but if the rumours are true that Churchill dey beat you cos of LISA,abeg ask for help ooo. There's no shame in asking for help....na so Tonto praise am tire even motor wey she use her hard earned money buy,she say na Churchill buy am till the whole kasala burst... please in trying to prove a point to us world people,no die in silence ooh."

paulinenkollie_:

"You really forcing this marriage oo."

pretty.dessy.125:

"Bad belle pipu no go like this o, see better woman wey wan Dey husband house. Keep stepping on their necks my sister. Happy anniversary."

sunbim1:

"The best video I've seen online today. gistbitterlover and her agents should locate the nearest lago.on and ju pm inside it."

emem_ekwere:

"Happy that even through the storms and issues that come with marriage, the courage to go through, the strength you find in love and the power of commitment has seen you through and will see you both through many more years. Stay true, stay loved and stay in Christ!"

engrpeacea:

"Happy Anniversary one of my favourite couple, the way I am rooting for you two ehn!!! . Gods grace, strength and joy."

