Temitope Ogunsanwo's academic journey at OAU was marked by her unwavering commitment to excellence

Graduating as the top student in the Faculty of Law, she achieved a cumulative GPA of 4.82, earning her a well-deserved first-class honours

Despite challenges, late-night study sessions, and intentional sacrifices, Temitope's academic resilience shines through her struggles

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Temitope Ogunsanwo, bagged first-class honours with a cumulative grade point average of 4.82 and emerged as the best-graduating student in the Faculty of Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The challenges she faced, sacrifices made, and the resilience led her to success at OAU. Photo credit: Temitope Ogunsanwo, OAU

Source: Facebook

She emerges as the best-graduating student in the Faculty of Law, showcasing exceptional dedication, effort, and discipline throughout her academic journey.

In an interview with The Punch, Temitope attributes her success to divine intervention and personal commitment to excellence.

Despite facing challenges and sacrificing social activities, she maintained resilience, late-night study sessions, and intentional efforts to pursue academic excellence.

In an interview published on Saturday, December 23, Temitope Ogunsanwo stated thus:

"First of all, I will say that it is God manifesting because sometimes I ask myself how I did it. God crowned all of my efforts with success because I got to the university with the mindset to strive for excellence and I am working hard at that, and achieving this is like a pat on my back that I have done so well.

"I think my most challenging moment would be when I had to take exams while in sick bed and it was so difficult because I was down throughout the examination period. I could not get out of my bed and I just laid down to read my books because I knew failure was not an option and if I didn’t take the exams that semester, I would have had to stay back for one year. So, trying to read during that period was probably one of the most challenging but I just kept on going."

