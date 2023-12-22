Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reassured citizens of the State that his oath to protect the people remains intact

Andoni, Rivers - Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara asserted that despite the ongoing challenges faced by his administration, he remains steadfast in fulfilling his commitment to protecting the people of Rivers and safeguarding their interests.

The governor made this affirmation while addressing the press in Ngo Town, the headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area.

Governor Fubara said his commitment to defend the people of Rivers State still remains paramount to him. Photo Credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

This statement followed his inspection of the Andoni segment of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity road, where he noted the significant progress made since the decision to re-award the contract, highlighting the commendable achievements in improving the previously deteriorated road conditions that were evident during the campaign period.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said:

“I have to say that the contractor has done a very good job. However, we did observe that about 1km of road that will lead to the council secretariat was somehow not captured in the scope and I think it will be proper that we do that too.

“So, we will continue to do our best, not minding the challenges we are facing. The most important thing is that we have taken our oath to defend our people and protect their interest, and we are not going back on that.”

Rivers governor reiterates commitment to complete road projects

Fubara expressed his administration's resolve to finalise a road project that has been ongoing for more than two decades.

This commitment reflects his dedication to delivering enduring infrastructure initiatives that will meet the long-term requirements of the community.

He said

“What I keep saying to everyone is, what are we bequeathing to our people? Their interests are the most important thing and governance is about the protection of lives and property."

Mass protest in Port Harcourt over Tinubu's intervention in Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers has unsettled the state.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the government house on Friday against the eight resolutions reportedly signed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The protest is coming shortly after the video of David Briggs, a former commissioner of works in the state, went viral, alleging that Tinubu made the governor sign the resolution under duress.

