The Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that no price is too much for peace to reign in the state.

Fubara expressed his commitment to ensuring peace in the state and among the people to foster development.

This commitment refers to the Abuja deal, in which he and other stakeholders entered into an eight-point agreement to end the protracted crisis in the state.

The governor spoke on Tuesday, December 19, at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders Day ceremonies of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Iriebe Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

He said: “There is no price that will be too big to pay to ensure that peace prevails.”

Fubara assured that he was prepared to continue to pay the necessary price that would guarantee peace.

He also assured that the provision of a quality education system and affordable public healthcare services remained two vital priorities of his administration.

