Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: "Why I Made 8 Deals with Wike", Gov Fubara Breaks Silence
Politics

BREAKING: "Why I Made 8 Deals with Wike", Gov Fubara Breaks Silence

by  Bada Yusuf

The Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that no price is too much for peace to reign in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Fubara expressed his commitment to ensuring peace in the state and among the people to foster development.

This commitment refers to the Abuja deal, in which he and other stakeholders entered into an eight-point agreement to end the protracted crisis in the state.

The governor spoke on Tuesday, December 19, at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders Day ceremonies of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Iriebe Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

He said: “There is no price that will be too big to pay to ensure that peace prevails.”

Fubara assured that he was prepared to continue to pay the necessary price that would guarantee peace.

Read also

BREAKING: PDP Chairman speaks on time to sanction Wike, others

He also assured that the provision of a quality education system and affordable public healthcare services remained two vital priorities of his administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel