FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has opened up on how Governor Obaseki betrayed him to win his second term re-election

Wike, the former governor of Rivers state disclosed that Obaseki betrayed all the agreements they had for securing the second term ticket under the PDP in Edo state

The minister made this disclosure while addressing his rift with his anointed successor, Rivers Governor Sim Fubara, noting he has never done anything against the PDP

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has said that he has not betrayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 election.

Wike finally clarified his position on supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 elections, as he denied betraying the PDP.

Wike speaks on supporting Tinubu instead of Atiku during 2023 election

Wike disclosed that he stood firm and told Nigerians his camp wouldn’t support the PDP if the presidential ticket was zoned to the North, adding that the issue of betrayal doesn’t arise.

The former Rivers governor spoke at a New Year luncheon he organised in his country home in Port Harcourt on Sunday, January 7.

As reported by The Punch, Wike said he learned from President Tinubu, who once taught him that betrayal and politics are mother and father.

Clarifying the above point, Wike recalled how Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, allegedly betrayed all the agreements they had to pave the way for his second term.

Wike said he supported Obaseki for his re-election after he fell out with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

He stated that the Edo governor reneged on all the agreements made with him before his re-election and started peddling rumours of blackmail against him.

Wike said:

“He was to be refunded the money he spent and to get four commissioners but not one was kept. We said okay you would run for Senate in the next election. But not one was kept.

“But the next thing was blackmail that Wike wants to control this. But you didn’t know what Wike wanted to control when you came and held a meeting with me from 6 pm to 6 am. It was all about blackmail. That is what you see in politics.”

