The Rivers State Elders and Leaders Forum said the attempt to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara is unacceptable.

The Forum condemned the alleged premeditated court ruling acquired by Pro-Wike lawmakers to impeach Fubara

The elders added that Wike and Fubara have refused to respond to their letters regarding the political crisis rocking the state.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt -The Rivers State Elders and Leaders Forum has reacted to the alleged already-written court ruling by former lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike to allow them to seat and commence the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The elders described the developments as disturbing and unacceptable, stating that the allegedly premeditated court ruling by one Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court 8 Abuja.

The forum led by a former Governor, Chief Rufus Ada-George disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting in Port Harcourt on Sunday, December 17.

“An alleged already written/ premeditated court ruling by one Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court 8 Abuja on an ex parte application secretly filled in the night by pro-Wike former lawmakers which the judge wants to deliver on Monday where he wants to stop the declaration of their seats vacant (an action that has been done) and also give them the legitimacy to move in with DSS and police to start the illegal impeachment of Gov. Fubara”.

The elders accused Wike and Fubara of failing to respond to their letters to seek an audience on the political crisis in the state.

The Forum called for a proper investigation of the crisis and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

“The Forum regretted that neither Governor Siminialayi Fubara nor Chief Nyesom Wike responded to our letters seeking for audience with each of them.

“The attempt to impeach the Governor of Rivers State barely about six months in office without explaining to the good people of the state the reasons and infractions of law is unacceptable.

An X user, @TonyeBarcanista, shared a copy of the communique, on Monday, December 18.

