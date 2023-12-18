A cleric has rejected an offer from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration in Delta state

The founder of Overflow Chapel in Sapele, Delta state, Archbishop Iboyi Godday, described the governor's offer as insulting

The Delta cleric noted that he is not interested in working with Governor Oborevwori because he was not carried along in the first place, he only heard of the offer online

In a surprising turn of events, Archbishop Iboyi Godday, the founder of Overflow Chapel in Sapele, Delta state, has rejected his appointment to the Christian Pilgrim and Welfare Board by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The state government, in a statement signed by the permanent secretary for protocol matters, Tetsola Nelson, had announced the appointments of several individuals, including Archbishop Iboyi Godday, to serve on the board.

Archbishop Iboyi Godday, however, expressed his displeasure, stating that the appointment was made without his consent and deemed it insulting, Leadership newspaper reported.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 17, the cleric said:

“My attention has been drawn to a publication flying around on the social media that l have been appointed as a member of Delta State Christian Pilgrim and Welfare Board which was without my consent.

“I am using this medium to inform whoever made such an insulting appointment that l am not interested and it should be considered rejected.”

