A former employee of Zenith Bank shared his unexpected encounter with the managing director of the bank, Adaora Umeoji

He recently reconnected with her and narrated what transpired between them when he started the job in 2021

Many who came across the post shared their thought on the encounter and the man’s career growth, sparking reactions

A man who worked with Zenith Bank, Solomon Anyebe, shared his first encounter with the bank’s managing director, Adaora Umeoji.

He stated that when he started his career at Zenith Bank in 2021, she was one of the people he met during the interview.

Ex-Zenith Bank worker shares unexpected encounter with MD as they reunite. Photo: Solomom Anyebe

Source: UGC

Former Zenith Bank employee shares experience with MD

Identified as Solomon Anyebe on LinkedIn, the man stated that he recently reconnected with her and it was a full circle moment for him.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

“Today was a full circle moment for me. Back in 2021, when I started my career at Zenith Bank, I was posted to the teller department. Sitting in my cubicle one day, I said a simple prayer: “God, if You want me to grow on this job, take me to the department where You want me to be.”

"Barely three hours later, HR called three of us to see “Madam Adaora”. I was the first to go in. During our conversation, she looked at my profile and asked, “You studied Communication. Why are you in the teller unit?”

He stated that he replied that he wanted to be in marketing and immediately, she called HR and ordered his transfer to his desired unit.

Sharing how the decision changed his career, he added:

"That single decision changed the course of my career. Today, I had the opportunity to see her again and remind her of that moment. It made me realize that life is truly a journey. Sometimes, people make decisions that seem ordinary to them but become life-changing for someone else.

The young man also appreciated God for guiding him through his journey and career.

A man who worked at Zenith Bank shared his unexpected encounter with the bank MD. Photo: Adaora Umeoji

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail former Zenith Bank worker's experience

Adenike Adeyemo said:

"You will be the first person I will meet with genuine interest in marketing and sales! Glad you identify your passion and you dare to ask for it. The role of a supportive management line in employee growth can not be undermine too. Congratulations!"

Jubril Yusuff, ACA. said:

"You get courage oo. You enjoy bank marketing. Congratulations brother."

Yusuf Ahmadu Usman said:

"Bro your courage is more than wild cat or honey badger. Taking yourself to a department which has zero peace of mind plus management scolding in every marketing meeting upon not delivering KPI or targets. All the best bro in your career.!"

Lady celebrates NYSC internship at KPMG

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She shared that KPMG offered internship opportunities to corps members and undergraduates, according to a viral post.

Reactions flood in as graduates express support and seek advice on how they can also secure KPMG internships.

Source: Legit.ng