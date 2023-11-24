The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Delta State governorship poll has defeated the APC in the court of appeal

The appellate court ruled in favour of Sheriff Oborevwori, declaring him the winner of the state's guber poll

Delivering its judgment on Friday, November 24, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the ex-deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, noting it was devoid of speculation

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos Division of the appeal court, on Friday, November 24, affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori, in the Delta state governorship poll which was held on March 18.

PDP governor wins at appeal court

The court ruled in favour of Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judgment comes nearly two months after the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld Oborevwori’s election, Channels TV reported.

Delivering its judgment, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by the ex-deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The tribunal held that Omo-Agege's petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting, it was devoid of merit and speculatiion.

Appeal court delivers on Ebonyi guber election

Similarly, the Court of Appeal on Friday, affirmed the election of Fran­cis Nwifuru as the authentic governor of Ebonyi state.

Justice Jummai Sankey, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii, the candidate of the PDP.

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Appeal upholds Uba Sani's election as Kaduna governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, affirmed the election of Uba Sani of the APC as the governor of Kaduna state.

A three-member panel of the appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units.

Delivering its judgment on Friday, the court stated that a key witness called by the PDP did not give susbstantial evidence to back the forgery allegations against the APC.

Appeal court sacks PDP speaker

Meanwhile, the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has sacked Abubakar Suleiman, the speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The court on Friday, November 24, affirmed that the election in which Suleiman emerged was full of irregularities.

Suleiman is representing the Ningi Central Constituency in the Ninji local government area of Bauchi state.

