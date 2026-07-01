The Coalition for Truth and Justice questioned the legal status of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council and called on the Federal Government to investigate its operations

The group defended Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and argued that allegations linking him to the controversy lacked factual backing after his public denial

The coalition raised concerns over reports that PFIPC appeared in the 2026 budget with an allocation exceeding N1 billion and urged authorities to examine the matter

Fresh questions have emerged over the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), with the Coalition for Truth and Justice urging the Federal Government to investigate the body's legal status, operations and reported appearance in the 2026 budget.

The group also defended the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, following allegations linking him to the controversy.

Members of the Coalition for Truth and Justice addressed journalists on the PFIPC controversy. Photo: CTJ

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It argued that attempts to associate him with claims surrounding the council were unfounded after he publicly denied knowledge of the organisation and its alleged appointments, Guardian reports.

Why is PFIPC facing scrutiny?

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the coalition challenged claims by Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi that he serves as Director General of the PFIPC. It maintained that there was no evidence the council had been lawfully established under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Convener Chief Henry Abba, Secretary Dr Emeka Theodore and Programmes Director Abdulhahi Sarki Barki, the coalition argued that government agencies cannot operate without proper legal authorisation.

“Public institutions are not created by press releases, while presidential appointments are not validated by social media claims. Agencies of government are not brought into existence by strident personal insistence,” the statement said.

Group calls for a federal investigation into PFIPC's activities and legal status. Photo: CTJ

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The coalition also stated that it found no evidence showing the council was created through a Federal Government Gazette, formally inaugurated by the Presidency or backed by appointment letters issued through recognised government channels.

“An illegal structure does not become legal merely because it appears in some official-looking corner. A questionable entity does not become a lawful agency because it wrangled its way into a budget document,” the coalition added.

What investigation is the coalition seeking?

The group expressed concern over reports that PFIPC, or a combined Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, appeared in the 2026 Appropriation records under the Presidency with an allocation reportedly exceeding N1 billion.

It said the development raised serious concerns about the integrity of the budget process and called for a detailed investigation into how the entity was allegedly included in government records.

The coalition also asked authorities to clarify the legal basis for the council, disclose records relating to its establishment and appointments, and determine whether any public funds had been released in its name.

It urged President Tinubu to order a full investigation into the matter, while calling on the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the National Assembly and anti-corruption agencies to establish the true status of the council and examine any financial transactions linked to it.

Atiku slammed for demanding Gbaja's resignation

Earlier, The Arewa Youth Integrity Forum (AYIF) has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his demand for the resignation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, following allegations of bribery against the presidential aide.

The group described Atiku's position as inconsistent, arguing that he should not be calling for the removal of a public official over allegations that have yet to be investigated and proven.

Source: Legit.ng