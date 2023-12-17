President Tinubu, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Governor Yahaya Bello celebrate former President Buhari on his 81st birthday

In separate messages, the politicians lauded Buhari's iconic leadership and enduring legacy

Whilst Tinubu describes Buhari as an ally, Governor Zulum hailed the former leader for his love towards the people of Borno state, describing him as a beloved father

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu saluted Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as his friend and ally on his 81st birthday.

Buhari clocked 81 on Sunday, December 17, 2023 and Tinubu joined other politicans in Nigeria to celebrate the former president. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Tinubu in a statement shared by Bayo Onanuga via his X page, (formerly Twitter) and sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, December 17, extolled the leadership credentials and feats of the former president.

Tinubu recalled Buhari's meritorious service to the nation at various times as military Head of State and as civilian president, describing him as a man of integrity and fidelity to the national cause.

According to the tweet, Tinubu said:

"President Buhari …devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland. The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity. His yea is yea, and his nay is nay."

Governor Zulum calls Buhari beloved father

In the same vein, Borno state Governor celebrated Buhari lauds Buhari on his bithday, describing him as a "beloved father".

Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum in a post shared on the Borno state government's X page (formerly Twitter) said throught Buhari's eight years in office, he never shied away from displaying his strong affection, overwhelming compassion and undiluted empathy for Borno state and its people.

Zulum however prayed that "Allah grant our father many more blissful years and in the best of health, strength, faith and wisdom. Amin thumma amin".

Deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ismail Mudashir, also extolled the virtues of the former on the occasion of his birthday, Leadership reported.

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, also extended warm birthday wishes to Buhari.

Bello in a statement by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, celebrated the former president’s remarkable journey with admiration and respect.

Meanwhile, Buhari marks his 81st birthday today, Sunday, December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as President of Nigeria.

