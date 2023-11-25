Peter Obi has extended his warm birthday wishes to Atiku Abubakar, praising his leadership and contributions to Nigeria's progress

Obi took to his social media page to convey his heartfelt birthday wishes to Atiku, describing him as a "very dear respected elder brother and leader"

Obi's tweet underscored Atiku's influence in deepening Nigeria's democracy and fostering economic and educational development

Esther Odili

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has taken to his social media page to celebrate with Atiku Abubakar, as he clocks 77.

Obi felicitates with Atiku on his birthday

Obi in a series of tweets shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, November 25, showered praises on the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku whom he described as his elder brother and leader.

The former Anambra state governor thanked God for Atiku's journey so far in Nigeria's politics and beyond, and tweeted:

"Your Excellency, My Very dear Respected Elder Brother and leader, Alhaji @atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, I rejoice with you as you mark your 77th birthday today.

"Along with your family, friends and numerous well wishers, I celebrate your many contributions to the socio-political and economic development of our beloved country and in particular your unique role in deepening our nation's democracy."

The LP flagbearer's post on X, has got many talking.

