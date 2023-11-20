Congratulations are in order as the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, clocks 66

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and LP flagbearer, Peter Obi, hailed Jonathan's journey so far in Nigeria and beyond, describing it as impactful

The governors also felicitated Jonathan, describing him as a modest man whose pursuit of power has set the pace for a "people-centered style of leadership in Nigeria"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is 66 and Nigerian politicians, party stalwarts and other important personalities have showered praises on him. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and other governors celebrate former President Jonathan on his 66th birthday celebration. Photo credit: @atiku, @PeterObi

LP's Peter Obi, PDP's Atiku and governors hailed Jonathan on his 66th birthday. Photo credit: @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Atiku showers praise on Jonathan as he clocks 66

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar hailed Jonathan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He described him as a man with ideals that inspire and guide the practitioners of democracy in Nigeria and the African continent.

Atiku tweeted:

"Happy 66th birthday to our leader and former President, Dr. @GEJonathan. You stand as a towering figure symbolising democracy, peace, and freedom. Your unwavering commitment to these ideals continues to inspire and guide practitioners of democracy, not just in the sub-region but the entire African continent.

"As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, I extend heartfelt wishes for your continued robust health and profound wisdom. May your journey ahead be as impactful and enriching as the legacy you've built. -AA

Peter Obi greets Jonathan as he turns 66

Also, the flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi joined other politicians in Nigeria to celebrate the former leader.

Obi in a post shared on his , Peter appreciated God for Jonathan's impactful life, describing him as a man who has sacrificed greatly for Niogeria's democracy.

The former governor of Anambra state tweeted:

"President Goodluck Jonathan @66years.

"May I, on behalf of my family heartily congratulate Your Excellency, Dr Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan as you mark your 66th birthday anniversary today. I thank God for what he has used you to do for our country, Africa, and global democracies as President and former President who continues to be a good vehicle for free, fair, transparent, and violence-free elections. "

PDP govs salute Jonathan at 66

Governors elected on the platform of the PDP, took to their social media pages to also wish the foremost politician in Nigeria, a happy birthday as he turns 66.

Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara tweeted:

"Your modest personality and in the pursuit of power has set the pace for people-centered style of leadership in Nigeria.

"We join your family and Nigerians to celebrate you specially and pray that God continues to keep you in sound health and grant you more fruitful years of celebration.

"Congratulations your Excellency @GEJonathan."

Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala A. Mohammed, described Jonathan as a big brother and an esteemed leader.

Bala Mohammed tweeted:

"Very happy 66th birthday, my big brother and esteemed former President, Dr @GEJonathan. Your journey, marked by significant accomplishments and profound impact, continues to inspire and shape the socio-economic and political landscape of our nation. Your dedication and service remain invaluable. On behalf of my family, I wish you a very happy birthday."

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri took to his Facebook page to celebrate Jonathan whom he described as a "worthy democrat".

He wrote:

"Let's Celebrate Dr. Goodluck Jonathan @ 66!

"On behalf of my family, the Prosperity Government, and the good people of Bayelsa, I congratulate an icon of democracy, Nigeria's former President, a quintessential democrat and statesman, our leader and worthy ambassador, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR) on his 66th birthday."

“Nigeria must stop off-cycle elections - Jonathan

In another report, former President Jonathan has called for an end to the off-season elections.

He made this call to the National Assembly on Saturday, November 11, as soon he cast his vote at the polling unit 39, Ward 13, Otuoke, Ogbia local government area, during the Bayelsa state governorship election.

Jonathan, accompanied by his wife, Patience, urged federal lawmakers to work towards stopping the off-season elections because it does not conform with global practices.

Source: Legit.ng