The PDP crisis is far from coming to an end, as the leaders were reportedly engaged in the battle for supremacy, a situation which has stalled the rebuilding efforts

The bigwigs in the party, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the governors, were said to be eyeing to have the control of the party

This was said to have begun soon after the party lost its petition to President Bol Tinubu at the Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the enmeshed in a fresh battle for supremacy in what has stalled the efforts to rebuild the party

According to The Sun, the bigwigs have been engaged in infighting, the crisis that started ahead of the 2023 general election and has continued to linger even after the election.

How PDP falls into another crisis

It was learnt that following the dismissal of the PDP's petition against President Bola Tinubu by the Supreme Court, the leaders of the party, including presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and governors of the party, have begun their permutation ahead of 2027.

Because of their eyes on the 2027 election, they have started the scheme of how to have control of the party's machinery to strengthen their own political ambition.

Wike, Makinde in alleged cold war

The report added that the quest to remove Samuel Anyanwu as the national secretary of the PDP by some southeast leaders was part of the battle to have the structure of the PDP ahead of the 2027 election.

the plot to remove Anyanwu was reportedly led by the PDP national vice chairman (Southeast), Ali Odefa, which has raised the suspicion that there may be a crack within the G5 led by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital.

This is because both Anyanwu and Odefa are loyalists of the G5. While Anyanwu is a loyalist of Wike, Odefa is loyal to Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state.

Imo PDP chairman was suspended for insubordination, other reasons

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP had found itself in another problem as stakeholders of the party in Imo suspended the state chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu.

Ugwu's suspension came after a vote of no confidence was passed on him by [rominent party stakeholders.

Ugwu's suspension came after the motion for suspension was moved by the PDP chairmen of all the state's local government areas.

