The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Tinubu

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027

He added that his return to the APC is to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has explained the reason behind his decision to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Accord Party.

Adelabu said he didn’t return to the APC to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in 2027, The Punch reported.

He stated this while addressing the party faithful during his official return at the APC secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Friday, December 15.

The minister added that he returned to APC to help President Tinubu succeed

According to Adelabu, he didn't leave the APC because he had problems with the party or APC members in the state

“I returned not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to take over the party, but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power, and we need to support him to deliver on his electoral promises.

“This is not time for politics; it is time for governance, and Tinubu needs our support for him to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda

“I have come back to the party not to take over the party and not to dissolve executives; we have come to the party to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation.

Tinubu’s minister, other govt officials crash-lands in Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that potential disaster narrowly avoided when an aircraft carrying Adelabu, crash-landed near Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

The aircraft had crashed, but it was later confirmed that it had crash-landed.

The incident occurred after the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) issued a travel warning due to adverse weather conditions.

Adelabu promises to meter all households, fix national grid challenges

Adelabi promised to meter all households in Nigeria and fix the challenges affecting the national grid.

He disclosed that his vision for the Ministry of Power is rooted in leveraging the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023.

The minister said the Ministry of Power under his leadership will foster robust partnerships between the private and public sectors and build upon the foundation laid by his predecessors.

