The newly sworn-in Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has revealed his plans for Nigerians as he assumes office

During his inaugural speech, Adelabu said his vision for the Ministry of Power is rooted in leveraging the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023

Adelabu vowed to fix the numerous challenges associated with the national grid and pays attention to the options of renewable energies

FCT, Abuja - The Honourable Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has promised to meter all households in Nigeria and fix the challenges attached to the national grid.

Adelabu stated this during his inaugural address after he was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, August 21.

Power Minister: Adelabu promises to fix national grid challenges Photo Credit:@BayoAdelabu

Source: Twitter

Adelabu promised to fix national grid challenges

“A significant goal is the universal metering of households and addressing the challenges our national power grid faces. We will equally pay critical attention to the options of renewable and alternative energies.”

In the statement shared on his Twitter page @BayoAdelabu, he disclosed that his vision for the Ministry of Power is rooted in leveraging the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023.

Adelabu said the Ministry of Power under his leadership will foster robust partnerships between the private and public sectors and build upon the foundation laid by his predecessors

“Our aim is to empower Nigeria through reliable and accessible power, ensuring that every home, industry, school, and business benefits from our efforts.”

The Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) further stated technology and talented youths will be leveraged to achieve the desired objectives.

“As much as possible, we would leverage the power of technology and the bursting energies of our talented youths to achieve our desired objectives. This would be pursued by ensuring robust”

