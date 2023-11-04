An emerging report has confirmed that the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, was involved in an aircraft accident

It was gathered that a private jet conveying Adelabu and other government officials crash-landed near Oyo Airport

The chartered aircraft, a Flint Short Aero HS 125, was reported to have forced an emergency landing on Friday night

Ibadan, Oyo - A potential disaster was narrowly avoided when an aircraft carrying Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, crash-landed near Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

Reports by Daily Trust suggested that the aircraft had crashed, but it was later confirmed that it had crash-landed.

Reports confirmed that the incident occurred late at night on Friday, November 3. Photo Credit: Bayo Adelabu

As of the latest update, specific details about the incident remain limited, but it occurred on Friday night.

The newspaper reported that no information was available regarding injuries to the minister or other passengers on board.

How it happened

The incident occurred after the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) issued a travel warning due to adverse weather conditions.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had also advised pilots and airlines to exercise caution, especially as the dry season approached.

The chartered aircraft, a Flint Short Aero HS 125 with the registration number 5N-AMM, initially contacted the control tower at 18:56, requesting an extension, which was granted by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The aircraft was en route from Abuja to Ibadan.

According to a source, it landed short of the runway threshold by about 50 meters and skidded into a bushy area near the runway.

Although the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been informed of the serious incident, an official statement from the authority is pending.

When contacted, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, a spokesperson for NSIB, confirmed that the Bureau's investigators are currently in Ibadan to determine the immediate and underlying causes of the incident.

