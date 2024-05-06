A couple stirred massive reactions after showing the mansion they started and completed within a year

The house had giant pillars in its front, which added to the intimidating elegance of the white structure

As a few people asked about the couple's source of wealth, others were amazed by the interior of the building completed in a relatively short period

A Nigerian couple made a video to celebrate their new building, and they revealed it took them seven months.

Seconds into the video, the couple showed how labourers started working on their dream home foundation.

The couple's mansion is painted in white. and the compound interlocked. Photo source: @kadunafirstdaughter1

Source: TikTok

White building with flat roof

They had a Storex tank on site to provide water. After the ground floor was completed, the first floor was decked with concrete and iron rods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The house was painted while on completion. It maintained a flat roof design. Many people wanted to know the couple's source of income.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

HAYOMIDEJI said:

"You do yahoo Abii you no do."

JUNIOR SMART said:

"Congrats I tap from your blessings we all sha celebrate soon."

cruelella04 said:

"I want to start building a house but if I do I don't want my family to live with me and I don't know how to go about it."

Flozyy Flozyy said:

"Congratulations, I've bought land, by the grace of God I will build a home for me and my children."

S said:

"When two intentional people meet, this is the result."

Roland Aisosa379 said:

"Everybody just day tap for their hubby here who go tap for me wey nor get babe…. Well Congratulation u do all."

ADAMMA said:

"Congratulations God is the greatest, I tap from your blessings."

hajia Abibat Elegushi said:

"I am seeing some comments when someone said is not possible to build house in 7month,my dear is possible I see person way build house inless than 4months ..big congratulations to the poster."

Another couple became homeowners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young couple went online to celebrate the house God built them six months after marriage.

The video they shared on TikTok showed the moment they (@anyiandbibi) filmed the land even before the house's foundation was laid.

Source: Legit.ng