Governor Godwin Obaseki has reiterated his stance to support whoever emerges as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the Edo poll.

The 66-year-old Edo state governor stated this in Abuja on Thursday, December 14, at the national secretariat of the PDP.

Governor Obaseki clarified the rumoured rift with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, noting no issue.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

FCT, Abuja - Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki expressed his commitment to support the chosen candidate of the PDP in the upcoming State Governorship Elections on September 21, 2024.

During the PDP National Working Committee meeting in Abuja on Thursday, December 14, Obaseki clarified that there are no issues between him and Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu.

Governor Obaseki has agreed to support whoever emerges as the PDP candidate. Photo Credit: Asue Ighodalo/Godwin Obaseki/Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

As quoted by Punch, Obaseki said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“There is no issue between me and my deputy and he is here; he wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a freeborn of Edo State, and he can contest."

While speaking on his preferred candidate, the governor said:

“I will support whoever the party supports.”

PDP stakeholders to support winner of primaries

Meanwhile, the PDP acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, revealed that all Edo State stakeholders have agreed to collaborate.

Damagum said:

“We have agreed to work together as one family, and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution. But in conclusion, Edo is now one family."

A governorship aspirant, Asue Ighodalo, asserted that the PDP is well-prepared to secure victory in the forthcoming state election.

He stated:

“The leadership of the party all spoke well and they spoke in line of unity for the party. We are all very happy coming out of that meeting. Our people should expect continuous great governance for our state and continuous good governance from the PDP.”

Edo 2024: Asue Ighodalo resigns as Nigerian Breweries chairman

Meanwhile, Asue Ighodalo has solidified his intention to run for the governorship seat in Edo state in 2024.

He has stepped down as the chairman of the board of directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

The Nigerian Breweries Plc announced this on Friday, December 8, and Sijbe Hiemstra would resume the interim role.

Source: Legit.ng