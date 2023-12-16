Earlier in December, Precious Mbajiorgu, from Oborisiala in Ihiala local government area (LGA) of Anambra state was celebrated by WAEC

Mbajiorgu, 28, is currently a 100-level student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the Anambra capital

In an interview, Mbajiorgu disclosed how she lost her sight aged 11, saying till date, it is like a mystery to her

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Awka, Anambra state - A visually-impaired student, Precious Mbajiorgu, has shared the story of how she lost her sight while solving Mathematics questions.

Legit.ng reports that Mbajiorgu, 28, was recently honoured by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). She was recognised as the best candidate (physical disability category) in the 2002 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Special student, Mbajiogu Precious. Photo credit: Mbajiogu Precious

Source: Facebook

"I wasn't born blind", WAEC star girl

Speaking to The Punch in an interview published on Saturday, December 16, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) undergraduate said:

"I was not born blind. I used to see perfectly when I was a child until I turned 11.

"It happened between 2007 and 2008, but I cannot remember the exact day. I just went to school that fateful day. Back then, I was a pupil at Awada Primary School, Obosi, near Onitsha. It was in that school that I became visually impaired. My classmates and I were in the classroom solving mathematics on the board. I had answered the first maths question and was about to go to the next question when suddenly, I discovered that I could not see the board anymore and could no longer see other things. Everywhere became dark."

Mbajiogu Precious wins WASSCE award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mbajiogu emerged as the best candidate in the visually impaired category for the 2022 WASSCE in Nigeria.

Precious, who is currently studying Guidance and Counselling at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was declared the winner of that category at the WAEC head office in Abuja.

Visually impaired woman chased away

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man, Lawal Olohungbebe, shared a touching story of a woman who faced visual difficulties alongside her two sons.

According to Lawal, the woman couldn't see clearly and two of her sons also suffered a visual impairment.

Blind woman delivers triplets

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that a visually impaired Nigerian woman recently went viral after she was blessed with the gift of triplets. It was a safe delivery.

Sadly, the new mother and her husband were not so financially buoyant.

Source: Legit.ng