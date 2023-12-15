The Rivers state political crisis has taken a new shape as commissioners serving under Governor Siminalayi Fubara have started dumping the governor as he failed to make peace with his predecessor and godfather, Nyesom Wike.

As of the time of writing this report, no less than eight of the 18 commissioners have tendered their resignation as of Friday morning, December 15.

Commissioners dumping Fubara as rift with Wike deepens Photo Credit: Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

The commissioners started resigning 24 hours after the governor demolished the Rivers state house of assembly and presented his over N800 billion budget to four lawmakers loyal to him at the government house.

Five of the commissioners who tendered their resignation on Thursday directly worked with Wike when he was the governor of the state.

On Thursday morning, the governor signed the budget, and before the end of the day, no less than six commissioners dumped Fubara. Below is the list of the commissioners.

Below is the full list of the commissioners who have resigned.

Chief Dr. Jacobson Nbina JP

Nbina is the transportation commissioner who tendered his resignation on Friday.

While thanking the governor for the time being, Nbina cited personal and family matters as reasons for his resignation.

Dr. Gift Worlu

Worlu was the housing commission, which also tendered his resignation letter to Governor Fubara.

While promising his continued support for the welfare and advancement of the state's people, Worlu also cited personal reasons that needed his urgent attention.

Prof Zacchaeus Adangor

Adangor is the attorney-general and commissioner for justice in the state. He was the first commissioner to tender his resignation letter to Governor Fubara.

The professor who also served as the attorney general under the Wike's administration, said his action was “purely on personal decision”.

Des George-Kelly

George-Kelly, who was the commissioner for works under the embattled Governor Fubara also tendered his resignation on Thursday.

According to The Punch, the former commissioner stated that his conscience would not allow him to continue to work with the governor.

Inime Aguma

Aguma was appointed as the commissioner for welfare and rehabilitation but had also tendered her resignation following the demolition of the state house of assembly.

In her resignation letter, she noted that he had other commitment.

Prof. Chinedu Mmom

Mmom, the commissioner for education in the state, did not give reason for his resignation but wish the governor well in his endeavour. He said:

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the governance of the state.”

Emeka Woke

Woke was the commissioner for special duties and was one of the first set of commissioners to tender their resignation.

He was the chief of staff to Wike for eight consecutive years.

Isaac Kamalu

Kamalu, the state commissioner for finance also joined in the gale of resignation that rocked the administration of Governor Fubara on Thursday.

While thanking the governor, he did not give any reason for his resignation while noting that it would take effect immediately.

Source: Legit.ng