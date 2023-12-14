Rivers APC has given an update regarding the activities of the lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant

The chairman of the Rivers APC caretaker committee, Tony Okocha, maintained that the lawmakers can hold their session anywhere as long as the mace is still in their possession

This is as he justified the 27 lawmakers' defection to the APC, alleging Governor Fubara was the mastermind of the Assembly demolition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The chairman of the Rivers APC committee, Chief Tony Okocha, said the embattled 27 members of the House of Assembly do not need the demolished House of Assembly complex or a physical structure to carry out their duties.

APC speaks as the pro-Nyesom Wike Rivers Assembly members, held their first plenary on Thursday, December 14 in Port Harcourt. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Okocha made this assertion when he led a delegation to the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja on Thursday, December 14.

Recall that the 27 lawmakers loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Citing the internal crisis within the PDP as the reason for their action.

A faction of the House of Assembly loyal to the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has since declared their seats vacant.

However, addressing newsmen on Thursday, Okocha, reiterated that for as long as the mace is present in their midst, the majority of legislators can meet to deliberate anywhere.

Okocha, an ally of Wike, also justified the defection of the House of Assembly members, their action was not an aberration.

He said:

“The House of Assembly can be moved to anywhere. It is not necessarily down to a building. Provided the mace is present there, members can sit anywhere. As of this morning, the 27 lawmakers met and even signed some resolutions.

“Even when the building was burnt, the governor never bothered to set up a panel or committee to investigate. We know he was the mastermind."

