Tonye Adoki has cleared the air regarding the reports of his alleged return to the ruling PDP in Rivers state

Amid the tsunami of the defection that rocked Rivers state PDP on Monday, December 11, the lawmaker who was one of the defectors, maintained that he has no intention of returning

Adoki maintained that he was the one who championed the defection of major PDP members to the APC and he owes no one an apology

Tonye Adoki, one of the strong members of the Rivers state House of Assembly who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has debunked the reports that he has returned to his former party.

Adoki, one of the lawmakers in the Rivers Assembly is loyal to Wike and led other PDP members to APC. Photo credit: Tonye Adoki, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Adoki denies claim of returning to PDP

Recall that Adoki and 26 other members of the 32-member crisis-rocked Assembly had on Monday, December 11, announced their defection to the APC.

They cited the internal crisis within the PDP as the reason for their action.

Reacting, the Edison Ehie-led group backed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara declared the seats of the 27 defected members vacant on Wednesday, December 13, and reports emerged on social media claiming that Adoki has returned to the PDP.

However, in a statement he signed, Adoki, who represents Port Harcourt Constituency II at the Assembly, said he is still a member of the APC, Channels TV reported.

He however hinted that he was behind the defection of the PDP lawmakers and he did not regret his decision and action.

Adoki stated thus:

“It has come to my knowledge that some jobless and misguided youths are being used to spread fake news that I, Hon. Tonye Adoki have reneged from my defection move.

“It is on record that I was among the lawmakers that advocated this defection to the All Progressives Congress and I owe no one any apology.

“And I am still a member of APC.”

