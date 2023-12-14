Global site navigation

BREAKING: Fresh Twist in Wike, Fubara Feud as Rivers Attorney General Suddenly Resigns
BREAKING: Fresh Twist in Wike, Fubara Feud as Rivers Attorney General Suddenly Resigns

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • The Rivers state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, has resigned his position
  • Adangor’s resignation, dated Thursday, December 14, 2023, was addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara
  • Legit.ng reports that Adangor’s said his resignation was based “purely on personal decision”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Zacchaeus Adangor, the attorney-general and commissioner of justice in Rivers state, has unexpectedly resigned from his position.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, December 14, the announcement was made through a formal letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing "personal reasons" as the primary motivation behind the decision.

Rivers/Rivers state news/Rivers crisis
The political crisis in Rivers state continues. Photo credits: John Nwaokorie, Sir Siminalayi Fubara
Source: Facebook

The Cable also noted the dramatic development.

Insiders familiar with Adangor's situation have revealed that his resignation stems from concerns over the alleged unconstitutional handling of the budget presentation.

Adangor reportedly expressed discontent with the Rivers governor's presentation of the budget to only five members of the house of assembly. Additionally, the recent demolition of the state house of assembly complex on Wednesday, December 13, was said to have played a significant role in his decision to step down.

Rivers: Wike's position not our stance - FG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said it has no hand in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state.

The Bola Tinubu administration emphatically declared that the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike’s position was not shared by the government.

Rivers: INEC told to conduct fresh election

Legit.ng also reported that the national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it thoroughly reviewed the state of the party in Rivers state.

The review was conducted during the PDP’s 580th meeting, and it focused on the defection of 25 members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

Rivers lawmaker makes U-turn

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Linda Somari Stewart, one of the 27 Rivers state house of assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made a U-turn.

Stewart, the lawmaker representing Okrika in the Rivers state assembly “made a u-turn as the seats of the defectors were about to be declared vacant”.

