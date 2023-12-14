The Rivers state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, has resigned his position

Adangor’s resignation, dated Thursday, December 14, 2023, was addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Legit.ng reports that Adangor’s said his resignation was based “purely on personal decision”

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Zacchaeus Adangor, the attorney-general and commissioner of justice in Rivers state, has unexpectedly resigned from his position.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, December 14, the announcement was made through a formal letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing "personal reasons" as the primary motivation behind the decision.

The Cable also noted the dramatic development.

Insiders familiar with Adangor's situation have revealed that his resignation stems from concerns over the alleged unconstitutional handling of the budget presentation.

Adangor reportedly expressed discontent with the Rivers governor's presentation of the budget to only five members of the house of assembly. Additionally, the recent demolition of the state house of assembly complex on Wednesday, December 13, was said to have played a significant role in his decision to step down.

