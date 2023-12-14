Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's lieutenant, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, returned to Ondo state on Wednesday, December 13

Aiyedatiwa was received at the Akure airport by his jubilant supporters and associates, led by a former secretary to the state government, Sunday Ifedayo Abegunde

Legit.ng reports that for the time being, Aiyedatiwa will steer the affairs of Ondo as Governor Akeredolu recovers from his protracted illness

Akure, Ondo state - The acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has assumed office as acting governor.

As reported by The Nation, this development was noted shortly after Aiyedatiwa returned to Akure, the state capital.

Aiyedatiwa is standing in for ailing Rotimi Akeredolu. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

He was received by a former secretary to the state government, Ifedayo Abegunde, and his supporters on Wednesday, December 13, The Punch also noted.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was confirmed by the state house of assembly as acting governor following a letter in which Governor Rotimi Akeredolu notified the members that he was proceeding on another round of medical leave.

Speaker Olamide Oladiji said the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Akeredolu told the Ondo Assembly that Aiyedatiwa would assume the responsibilities of governor in an acting capacity until there was a written declaration to the contrary.

He said the leave would commence on Wednesday, December 13.

Supporters of Aiyedatiwa took to social media to celebrate the development.

