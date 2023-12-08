The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razak Obe, said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's signature has been forged on some documents

Obe stated this in a letter he wrote to the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Friday, December 8

The Commissioner urged Aiyedatiwa to treat the allegation with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate actions

Ondo state, Akure - The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razak Obe, has made a serious allegation concerning the signature of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

As reported by The Punch, Obe alleged that Governor Akeredolu’s signature was forged.

This was contained in a letter he wrote to the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

He called on the attention of Aiyedatiwa to the forged Akeredolu’s signature

According to Vanguard, Obe said the forensic expert had confirmed that the governor’s signature was forged on certain document.

“I write to call your attention to a critical matter that has been confirmed; the signature of Mr Governor on a certain document has been forged.

“The irregularities in the signature were first observed when a file from my ministry was returned through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government. This is the only file that has been returned so far out of the five files that were sent to Mr Governor for approval about two months ago.

“Under close inspection, I noticed significant differences between the suspicious signature and handwriting and Mr. Governor’s known signature and handwriting in the file.”

He added that:

“Considering the possibility that such forgery may be widespread, this heads-up is of utmost importance to the government and people of Ondo State. I have attached a copy of the forensic report and relevant pages from the file for your reference.

“I urge you to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate actions to address the situation. It is crucial that we restore the integrity of our processes and ensure that such a disturbing development is swiftly punctuated.”

Ondo officials allegedly sign documents in Akeredolu’s name

