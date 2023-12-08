Minister Simon Lalong, is faced with a political dilemma, deciding on his next move regarding his senatorial role or continuing his ministerial duties

This comes after the Court of Appeal's ruling, declared Lalong as the rightful winner of the Plateau south senatorial election

In a recent interview, Lalong seeks divine guidance and public support as he contemplates the crucial decision that will shape his political future

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has given an update regarding his next move.

Lalong says he is confused after his appeal court victory. Photo credit: Simon Bako Lalong, KSGG, CON, HM Labour & Employment

Source: Facebook

The former governor of Plateau state, maintained that at the moment he is confused about whether he should stay as a minister in Tinubu's cabinet or take his seat at the Senate.

The labour minister disclosed that he is confronted with indecision on the issue, Premium Times reported.

This comes after the appeal court in Abuja upheld the judgement of the tribunal which declared Lalong, the winner of the Plateau South Senatorial election.

The three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu gave the verdict on Tuesday, November 7.

But, in a now trending video by an online TV, Lalong said he was confused and could not determine whether or not to take his seat at the senate or remain a minister.

In the video, the minister urged his listeners to pray for him so that he could make the right decision.

Lalong gets certificate of return to senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simon Lalong has obtained his certificate of return as the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly.

Lalong, a two-term governor of Plateau State, initially lost the February 25, 2023 election to Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Displeased with the election outcome, Lalong pursued legal action, and the tribunal ruled in his favour.

