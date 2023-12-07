The clash between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike has taken a new dimension following a recent declaration

Governor Fubara affirmed that he is unshaken in his unwavering commitment and strategy to move the state forward despite Wike's perceived threats against him

Amid the unfolding drama, Fubara also insisted that he is not willing to let his guard off, noting that he is in charge of Rivers state and he won't take their mandate for granted

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - There is a fresh twist regarding the battle for who takes control of Rivers state ongoing between Nyesom Wike and his successor, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara chides Wike in fresh outburst

Recall the political crisis in Rivers state following the impeachment plot of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the state's assembly lawmakers.

However, Governor Fubara declared that he would not surrender his mandate and the progress of the state to the acts of intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage against him, Vanguard reported.

Fubara also tasked Nigerians to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the federal level, asserting that the president has shown determination to pull the nation out of the prevailing economic nightmare.

The Rivers governor made this assertion while declaring open the 115th and 116th combined quarterly general meeting of Rivers state council of traditional rulers in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, December 6.

Fubara hinted that his administration was being sabotaged, Leadership report added.

He said:

“Although these are trying times, let us not forget that Rivers State is our collective inheritance, presently under my watch, to protect, defend and advance it as the Governor.

“I assure you that I will not fail in this responsibility nor will I surrender our mandate and progress to intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage. I reaffirm my earlier statement and recommit myself to the path of peace as there is nothing to gain in a State of needless crisis.”

Gov Fubara dares Wike: “I’m a full-blooded Ijaw man"

