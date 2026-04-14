Sir James-Louis Okoye has been initiated as a Senior Bishop in a traditionalist movement in Anambra state

The former Catholic Knight has previously left a cathedral dedication in protest over the perceived sidelining of a political figure

Okoye publicly stated the reasons he decided to embrace indigenous religion after rejecting his former Catholic faith

Drama unfolded in Anambra as Sir James-Louis Okoye, once a proud Catholic Knight in the Order of St. John International, took a surprising turn and became a “Senior Bishop” in the traditionalist movement “Omenala Bu Eziokwi Na Ndu,” which translates as “Tradition is Truth and Life.”

Former Catholic knight takes bold step into traditional religion. Photo: Mokwugo, X/IgboHistoFacts

Source: UGC

Known widely as Ebube Anaedo, Sir James-Louis made headlines earlier this year in January 2026, when he publicly walked out of Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral in Nnewi during its dedication.

Footage of him leaving the cathedral in visible anger went viral, sending shockwaves among the faithful.

Information had it that his dramatic exit from the church was fueled by frustration over the non-recognition of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah during the cathedral’s inauguration. Sir James reportedly felt that Ubah, a major supporter of the project, was sidelined and was not adequately recognised.

That fateful day, he removed his knightly regalia and declared a permanent break from the church. From then on, he earned the nickname “Akachaam," which means "I no longer belong to the church."

Presently, videos circulating on social media show James-Louis Okoye undergoing traditional initiation rites, officiated by prominent traditionalist, Mathias Ezeaku.

The initiation marked his elevation to Senior Bishop in the "Omenala Bu Eziokwi N' Ndu" movement, which champions indigenous religious practice.

His dramatic religious shift has caused debate, with supporters praising his move and critics questioning the sudden transformation.

I've discovered life - Sir James claims

Meanwhile, in an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, April 13, Okoye reflected on his Catholic past, noting his time in the Block Rosary Crusade, choir activities, and knighthood, but declared that he has fully embraced traditional religion, leaving his old life behind.

Sir James-Louis Okoye, a former Catholic knight, explains why he embraced traditional religion. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: Original

He said, "My brother, I can tell you that I am born again. My present spiritual state is what it means to be born again. I've discovered the truth - I've discovered life - and I've embraced them."

"I, just like millions of our brothers and sisters in Africa, have made the mistake of abandoning the righteous ways of our forefathers in pursuit of vanity. The vanity is the tradition of the white man that many of us embraced. But today, I am born again, and by the grace of the gods of our land, I will never look back at my old ways."

"My parents were traditionalists. But I deviated from the way. When I was growing up, I joined the Block Rosary Crusade in the Catholic church. I joined other children who recite the rosary daily. Then, the church became our second home, and all our efforts were geared towards making heaven, where we hoped to see God face to face and live with the angels forever."

"As an adult, I lived with the love of God and the burning passion to make heaven. This is why I joined the knighthood - to be a soldier of Christ. But as I journeyed deeper into the church with faith, I started observing things that would weigh my spiritual life down - many of them - from the people who were supposed to show the light."

"This is when I started drawing comparisons between adherents of the traditional practices and the so-called church goers - and I started loving the former."

“What happened during the cathedral dedication came after I had already seen many vices in what was supposed to be a holy place, and I had already made up my mind to leave for good.”

Tonto Dikeh announces new Christian title

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh caused reactions online after unveiling a new Christian title during a viral video where she corrected a young woman’s dressing.

In the clip, she referred to herself as a pastor, a claim that has triggered mixed reactions on social media, especially amid ongoing debates about her spiritual transformation and past controversies.

Source: Legit.ng