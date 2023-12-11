President Tinubu has expressed deep pain over the death of an NTA broadcaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha

In a statement issued by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu acknowledged her significant contributions to the broadcasting field

The president, however, offered prayers for the repose of Mustapha's soul, adding that her legacy lives on

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the passing of an NTA broadcaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha.

The president described her as one of the great icons of the Nigerian broadcast media.

Tinubu hailed her contributions to the broadcasting field.

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Monday, December 11, 2023, Tinubu paid homage to the late broadcaster and extended his condolences to her family and loved ones, as well as the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

The president also described the professional news anchor and presenter as a mentor and beacon of hope to young and aspiring broadcasters.

Tinubu however prayed God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort for those who mourn.

The president stated thus:

“During her time as the presenter of the flagship ‘NTA Network News at 9’, Nigerians and viewers around the world looked forward to seeing her smile, warmth, and wisdom as she delivered news that can be trusted objectively.

“She mentored many young women who took to broadcasting, mainly by watching and listening to her eloquence, passion, and integrity on the screen, in the newsroom, and off the screen.

“Her legacy in broadcast journalism lives on in the rich news archives she leaves behind and the contributions she made to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria. She brought news to life and will continue to be a beacon to inspire generations in the beautiful art of broadcasting,” the President stated.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the children of Aisha Bello Mustapha, a former general manager of NTA Parliament and an esteemed newscaster on NTA Network News in the '90s and early 20s, have verified the passing of their mother.

Aisha breathed her last in the early hours of Monday, December 11, 2023, at an Abuja hospital.

The announcement of her unfortunate demise was made through a statement issued by her family members.

Nigerians mourn Aisha Bello

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that the heartbreaking news of the tragic death of popular NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello sparked reactions on social media.

Nigerians woke up to the devastating news today, Monday, December 11, though the cause of her death was not made public.

However, according to reports, a funeral prayer will be held for the late Aisha Bello at the central mosque in Abuja by 1 pm later today.

