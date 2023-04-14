Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been named 1 of the Times 100 most influential persons in the world following his tough fight to victory in the 2023 Nigeria election.

The international magazine noted that winning the presidential election in Nigeria was not an easy task citing the country's population and tribal differences.

Following the mention, some things were said about the former governor of Lagos state.

These are highlighted below:

Tinubu wins a fraught election with a slim margin

The magazine noted that Tinubu's victory was not the choice of the majority

This is due to the fact that he won with just a 2 million votes difference in an election where his opponents gathered over 14 million votes together.

Tinubu's victory is being contested

As a result of the fact that he did not win the majority of votes in the February 25 presidential election, the opposition parties have rejected the outcome of the poll and are challenging the results in court.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, who got over 6 million votes each in the poll, are already in court.

Many Youths did not support Tinubu

Times magazine noted that many Nigerian youths pitched their tents with the "third party" candidate, Peter Obi, adding that this would be the first of its kind.

It further stated that the poll was marred with allegations of vote rigging and intimidation.

Nigeria is a fractured nation

According to The Times Magazine, Tinubu would be inheriting a fracture nation come May 29, when he would be sworn in as Nigeria's president.

The paper posited that the country is deep-rooted religious insurgencies, corruption, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy.

Tinubu is aware of his inheritance

Finally, it was noted that the president-elect is aware of the challenges of the country he would be its president in the next couple of weeks.

The Magazine cited Tinubu's quotes in his acceptance speech, where he said, "[Nigeria] is one country, and we must build it together.”

Source: Legit.ng