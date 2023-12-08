The aftermath of the Kogi governorship election has greeted with several eye-opening scenarios from opposition parties

One of these scenarios is the affirmation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the election was the people's will

This was according to some stakeholders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who emerged second

FCT, Abuja - Representatives of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state have announced that the party has chosen not to file any complaints against the election of Governor-elect Ahmed Usman Ododo.

They emphasised that Ododo's victory in the election aligns with the people's will.

Stakeholders of SDP converged for a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, December 7. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

Speaking to the media in Abuja, the National Stakeholders Forum Chairman, Honourable Ayo Momodu, highlighted that the SDP's participation in the election reflects the significant interest of the people in the electoral process, recognising both winners and losers.

Momodu expressed the SDP Stakeholders Forum's acceptance of the election outcome with composure, emphasising that the victory of the All Progressive Congress candidate truly reflects the desires of the people in Kogi state.

SDP succumbs to Ododo's victory

Momodu acknowledged the prevailing realities and stated that all SDP stakeholders have embraced this reality.

He said:

"The SDP has reviewed its earlier stance by accepting the election's outcome as the people's wish. The people of Kogi State also demonstrated the desire to take their destinies into their own hands, evident in the election outcome.

"There is no element of doubt that the preferred candidate won the election. It is also a demonstration of the people's will to exercise their electoral rights to choose leaders that would work in the state's interest towards translating our hopes and aspirations into tangible reality."

Momodu thanked the Social Democratic Party's leadership for maintaining a commitment to democratic principles throughout the general elections.

This, he noted, reflects the party's ideology of consistently promoting democratic values.

He said:

"Democracy in Nigeria has come to stay. However, we are duty-bound to respect the people's wishes before, during, and after elections.

"The case of Kogi state gubernatorial elections serves as a good example.

"The SDP Stakeholders Forum congratulates the winner of the gubernatorial election in Kogi state. We have accepted the outcome in good faith and pledge our support to the incoming administration in Kogi state."

