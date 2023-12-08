Usman Ododo's victory as Kogi state governor-elect has gotten the validation of the gubernatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, won the Kogi state governorship election by a landslide victory

However, his victory was greeted with a series of criticism from the quarters of some opposition candidates

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of Middle Belt Groups has asserted that the stance taken by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and other political parties confirms the triumph of Alhaji Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

According to the group, the APM's decision not to pursue legal action regarding the election results indicates that Ododo enjoyed widespread support from the public.

The APM guber candidate admitted that the victory of APC's Usman Ododo as Kogi state governor was the people's will. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Dr Omale Ben Amedu, the group convener and former Deputy Governorship candidate of the APM, dismissed reports attempting to undermine the election's credibility.

He emphasised that the results truly reflected the will of the people.

Dr Amedu said:

"The outcome of the elections in Kogi state is an expression of the people's wishes. Though many may disagree, it is normal, but people should learn to be magnanimous in victory and defeat.

"We elected not to go to court because there is nothing to debate. The elections were held in all parts of the state. There were no cases of harassment or intimidation. The security agencies were present and ensured the smooth conduct of the elections, which resulted in a winner that the Independent National Electoral Commission announced."

Message to INEC

In light of this, the coalition urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance its facilities to adapt to the evolving dynamics of conducting elections and managing their outcomes.

He said:

"The Coalition of Middle-belt groups is using this medium to call on all relevant stakeholders in Kogi state to rally support with the winner of the gubernatorial election towards achieving sustainable growth and development."

Kogi: SDP reveals why it refused to challenge Ododo's victory at tribunal

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the Kogi governorship election has greeted with several eye-opening scenarios from opposition parties.

One of these scenarios is the affirmation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the election was the people's will.

This was according to some stakeholders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who emerged second.

