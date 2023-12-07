Abuja has again been stormed with another set of protesters protesting against the call for the removal of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT

The group, in their hundreds, listed the achievements of the minister in his short time of resuming the office

This is coming barely 24 hours after another group of Abuja indigenes protested and called for the removal of Wike as the FCT minister

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has continued to face political battles since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu following his support for the president during the 2023 presidential election.

On Wednesday, December 6, some residents of the FCT trooped out in their numbers to protest against the appointment, alleging land racketeering under the minister's supervision and calling for his removal by President Bola Tinubu.

FCT protest against call for the removal of Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

The group alleged that Abuja has become the epic centre of attention since Wike resumed office as minister of the FCT, adding that people of his calibre should not be part of the president's Renewed Hope agenda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT indigenes kick against calls on President Tinubu to remove Wike

But on Thursday morning, December 7, another group of FCT indigenes staged a protest against the call for the removal of Wike as the FCT minister, saying that his appointment has brought tremendous development to Nigeria's capital.

They exonerate the achievement of the former Governor of Rivers state and called on President Tinubu allow the minister to continue with his job.

The group said the allegation that Wike was undermining the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, that he was involved in land grabbing and other claims by the Wednesday group were all repeated falsehood.

They said since Wike resumed the office of the minister, has has been able to liaise with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and exposed over 100 illegal companies that fraud the people.

See the video of the protest below:

FCT indigenes storm national assembly, asks Tinubu to sack Wike, video trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been called by hundreds of FCT indigenes to sack FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The indigenes, alongside some civil groups, called for the investigation and prosecution of Wike over the allegation of land racketeering.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, the leader of a group who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said Wike undermined the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng