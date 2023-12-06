Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has been tackled for carrying out projects that were not people-friendly

Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the FCT, made the confrontation during a stakeholders' meeting with the minister

But Wike, in his reaction, said the projects were not abandoned by the government of President Bola Tinubu, and it was not ideal for succeeding governments to abandon projects that already consumed over N40 billion

FCT, Abuja - Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has criticised Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, saying that his projects at the Nigeria capital are not people-friendly.

In a trending video seen by Legit.ng, the senator explained that the public busses that the minister was planning to roll out had been done before, and it failed. She said, "within a few years, by the time your tenure finishes, all those busses will be dead.

FCT Senator knocks Wike for carrying out non-people's friendly projects

Source: Twitter

Why Kingibe confronts Nyesom Wike

She went further to comment on the CNG busses that the minister had earlier announced that, based on their assessment, only a fraction of them can be repaired.

Kingibe said:

"We assessed those buses, and we were told just a fraction of them could actually be repaired. So, you would actually need to buy fresh busses, which it doesn't make sense to do to buy petrol buses or diesel buses at this pretty time."

She also criticised the plan to build the Millennium and Cultural Centre, adding that the project was for the elite and it would make no meaning to the people of the FCT who needed interventions.

Wike responds to FCT senator's criticism

But Wike in his reaction said the administration of President Bola Tinubu did not award these projects, according to him, they were awarded by the past governments and it did not speak well of any government to abandon projects awarded previous governments.

To the minister, it is a priority for the country because a government can not spend about N40 billion and such project would be abandoned by the subsequent government.

