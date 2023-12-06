President Bola Tinubu has been called by hundreds of FCT indigenes to sack FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The indigenes, alongside some civil groups, called for the investigation and prosecution of Wike over the allegation of land racketeering

Adamu Kabir Matazu, the leader of a group who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said Wike undermined the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Hundreds of indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in conjunction with civil society groups, have called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

On Wednesday, December 6, the protesters were seen in a viral video calling for the resignation of Wike over land racketeering allegations.

Tinubu told to sack Wike with immediate effect Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Protesters storm national assembly over Wike's land acquisition policies

The protesters stormed the National Assembly Complex in their hundreds, stating that Wike's administration was incompetent and without vision.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, the convener of a civil society group, Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability, spoke on behalf of the protesters and alleged that the minister should be probed over policies on the allocation of land in the FCT.

Matazu alleged that the FCT had become the centre of controversy as a result of the misguided action of Wike, which undermined the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and also cast a shadow on the federal government's credibility.

Why FCT indigenes want Tinubu to sack Wike

His statement reads in part:

“We are here today to demand the immediate resignation, investigation and prosecution of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the FCT due to his inefficiency in a government that promises to renew the Hope of Nigerians.

“A government that wishes to give hope to its citizens must be run by men who possess required qualities of a leader."

See the video here:

"It doesn't make sense": FCT Senator, Wike in confrontation in trending video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has been tackled for carrying out projects that were not people-friendly.

Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the FCT, made the confrontation during a stakeholders' meeting with the minister.

But Wike, in his reaction, said the projects were not abandoned by the government of President Bola Tinubu, and it was not ideal for succeeding governments to abandon projects that already consumed over N40 billion.

Source: Legit.ng