Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former CBN governor, has said President Bola Tinubu should desist from making himself the minister of petroleum

The former emir of Kano, who had earlier commended the President's economic policy, demanded that the NNPC Limited should be properly audited for serious reform

According to the grand Khalifa of the Tijaniyyah group, there is no need to review the CBN Act to free the apex bank of political influence

FCT, Abuja - Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has said the president should not be the Minister of Petroleum, Channels Television reported.

Recall that President Tinubu, in his several appointments, only appointed a minister of state for petroleum, suggesting that he will hold the position of the Minister of Petroleum.

Sanusi calls against Tinubu becoming Minister of Petroleum Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Sanusi speaks on who should be minister of petroleum

A development that has been criticised by some political pundits, owing to the fact that his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, also appointed himself as the Minister of Petroleum.

Sanusi, who has been vocal in proffering solutions to issues of governance in Nigeria, particularly in the area of the economy, had earlier commended the president for his economics but appeared to be against the president's move to be the minister of petroleum.

The former governor of the CBN also called for the proper audit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), adding that it was the same call that removed him from office as the boss of the apex bank.

Sanusi urges national assembly to dump review of CBN Act

Sanusi served as the CBN governor between June 2009 to February 2014 and made the comment while speaking at The Bank Directors Summit holding at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday, November 7.

The former Emir of Kano also maintained that there is no need to review the CBN Act to free the apex bank of political influences.

