President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Dada Olusegun, has clarified the report that the CBN planned to delist Opay, Palmpay, Moniepoint, Kuda and other neo banks from the operation

According to the presidential aide, the report is totally fake and called on the public to seek clarification of government policies to avoid killing business

The CBN had earlier issued directives deposit money banks to place a “Post No Debit" on any account without BVN and NIN, a directive some considered will affect money transfer banks

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's special adviser for social media, Dada Olusegun, has debunked the report that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has threatened to delist money transfer banks, including Opay, Kuda, Moniepoints, from transfer channel.

The presidential aide, in a tweet on Thursday, December 7, said that the report is totally fake while urging the public to desist from spreading disinformation because it could lead to panic and hurt businesses.

Last week, the CBN ordered the deposit money banks (DMBs) to place a “Post No Debit (PND)’ on any accounts with the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identity Number (NIN) from next year.

Why report of delisting Opay, Palmpay, Moniepoint, Kuda others is fake

For most neo banks, such as Opay, Palmpay, and Kuda, accounts are opened with just the phone numbers of users without the BVN, unlike the traditional banks. However, they cannot make transactions above N50,000 per day as Tier-1 users.

The CBN statement reads in part:

“It is mandatory for ALL Tier-1 bank accounts and wallets for individuals to have BVN and/ or NIN,” adding that, it remains mandatory for Tiers 2 & 3 accounts and wallets for individual accounts to have BVN and NIN.”

However, some online report, not legit.ng, had claimed that the apex bank planned to delist the neo banks, citing the above report of the CBN.

Tinubu's aide clarifies report of delisting Opay, Palmpay, Kuda, Moniepoint

But Olusegun on Thursday urged members of the public to seek clarification on government policies to avoid spreading disinformation.

His tweet reads:

"The misinformation making rounds about Opay, Moniepoint, Kuda and many other banks being delisted as fund transfer channels is another reason why individuals should seek understanding of policies before making comments."

