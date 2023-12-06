The trial of a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, over an alleged N6.9bn fraud, is ongoing

Recently, Nigeria’s former minister of state for defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, told a federal high court in Abuja that Fayose received over N6.9 billion in election funds while serving in office

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, a political analyst, Adigun Muse, said the allegation is distasteful, especially considering the hardship in Nigeria

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), has said the alleged laundering of N6.9 billion by former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, "shows the extent of rottenness" in the Nigerian system.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the Nigerian university lecturer said the law should take its full course if the allegation is true.

According to him, if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain is convicted, it "will serve as a deterrent".

He said:

"The EFCC's allegation against Fayose shows the extent of rottenness in our socioeconomic and political life as a people.

"This is happening in a nation where a greater percentage of our people are living from hand to mouth.

"The law should take its full course if the allegation is found to be true. Such an action will serve as a deterrent to other would-be corrupt government officials."

N1.2bn airlifted to Fayose in 2014, Obanikoro alleges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former senator, Musiliu Obanikoro, told Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the federal high court, Abuja, how the alleged inability of a defunct commercial bank (Diamond Bank) to disburse huge sums of money prompted the airlifting of N1.219 billion cash to Fayose for the governorship election in the state.

Legit.ng reports that Fayose is facing trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited. This follows their alleged involvement in N6.9 billion money laundering.

I won't run away from Nigeria - Fayose

Legit.ng also reported that Fayose said that he would not abscond from Nigeria when his immunity from criminal prosecution elapsed in October 2018.

Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said that he had talks with the governor over his future without immunity. Olayinka said Fayose would not leave the country after his tenure expired.

