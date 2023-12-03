Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has said that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, already has his eyes on 2027.

According to a report by The Nation on Sunday, December 3, Atiku is determined to retain control of the PDP, hence his hesitance to "relocate to Dubai" yet. Dubai is a most popular city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Atiku has contested for the presidency unsuccessfully several times. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Power tussle in PDP

The newspaper said "a top source" divulged that Atiku's camp is unhappy with Ilya Damagum, the PDP national chairman, "for pandering to the whims and caprices of PDP leaders like Nyesom Wike". Wike is the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The source, who doesn't want to be named, explained:

“Having lost the last Presidential Election, Atiku is plotting to have a firm grip of (sic) the PDP to be able to contest again in 2027. He still believes that he has a better chance.

“That is the main reason why he is yet to relocate to Dubai in the UAE. Contrary to his claim, he is not protecting any democracy in the country.

“The former VP and his team recognised that his major setback in the last election was not being able to totally control the PDP structure. There was internal dissent in the party but without sanctions.

“He used what I would describe as a make-shift PDP structure for the last presidential election.

“During the campaign and the general election, the party was weak, and after the poll, the party was not strong enough to assail him.

“The Atiku camp is unhappy with Damagum for pandering to the whims and caprices of PDP leaders like Wike.

“Atiku’s major obstacle is that the party’s leadership is being controlled by two groups, including Wike/the G-5 and the PDP Governors’ Forum, which is headed by Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi state), who may challenge him for the party’s ticket for 2027 poll.

“Bala had a patched relationship with Atiku during the countdown to the last general election.”

Best way PDP can defeat APC, analyst

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Akinleye Oluwasegun, said "the best way" Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, can defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election "is through a merger".

Akinleye noted that Atiku has already called for the adoption of the merger strategy.

Source: Legit.ng