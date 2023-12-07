The APC has been sent a covert message of tough days ahead of it as the PDP, NNPP, and five other political parties formed a movement

The development is coming nearly one month after Atiku Abubakar called on opposition parties to come together and rescue Nigeria from sliding into a one-party state

According to the SDP chairman, Shehu Gabam, after the meeting, told journalists that what happened was not a merger

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) could be having its days numbered as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) form a coalition ahead of the next general election.

Joined in the alliance are the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Daily Trust reported.

The seven political parties tagged the movement ‘the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP)’. The event happened on Wednesday, December 6, at the national secretariat of the SDP, in which leaders of the seven political parties were in attendance.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, had last month called on the opposition parties to form an alliance and wrestle power from the ruling APC and President Bola Tinubu

Atiku made the call when he played host to the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) at his residence on November 14 while warning against the possibility of the APC turning Nigeria into a one-party state.

Reacting to the call, the NNPP and the Labour Party, said that the call should be given quality consideration.

But the chairman of the SDP, Shehu Gabam, who spoke with journalists at the end of the meeting, said the development was not a merger and was not against the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

Setonji Koshoedo, the acting national secretary of the PDP, who represented the party's acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, said:

“This coalition wants to offer strong opposition for the good of Nigeria. Our duty is to offer alternative solutions to government policies.”

